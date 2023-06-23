CANTON — The Office for the Aging will be distributing Farmers Market Coupons starting July 3. See the schedule below for a list of when coupons will be at a location near you. For more information, please call 315-386-4730. Schedule subject to change based on coupon availability.
*If you would like to request public transportation to a distribution site, please call Public Transportation at 315-386-2600 for more information.
Rules and procedures for all distribution sites:
Only one coupon booklet, per eligible senior in each household; while quantities last.
The eligible senior must sign up in person. An eligible Health Care Proxy or Power of Attorney with proper paperwork; can sign for the coupons.
Farmers Market Coupon Eligibility Requirements: 1. Must be age 60 or above and
2. Monthly Income at/or Below 185% of Federal Poverty Level: $1,986/one person-household; $2,686/two-person household; $3,386/three-person household; $4,085/four-person household; $4,758/five-person household
Farmers Market Coupon Distribution Schedule
July 6 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Massena - Laurel Terrace
July 6 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Massena - Grasmere Terrace
July 7 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Potsdam Nutrition Center - Midtown Apartments
July 7 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Potsdam - Mayfield Senior Housing Community Room
July 10 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Ogdensburg Nutrition Center - Centennial Terrace
July 10 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ogdensburg - Parkview Senior Housing
July 11 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Brasher Nutrition Center. LBSH
July 12 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Gouverneur Nutrition Center
July 12 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Gouverneur - Cambray Terrace
July 13 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Canton Nutrition Center, Riverside Dr (Community Rm)
July 14 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Star Lake Nutrition Center
July 21 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Canton Farmers Market - Village Park
July 22 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Potsdam Farmers Market - Ives Park
July 23 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Massena Farmers Market - Tractor Supply Parking Lot
July 26 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. HSB Drive Thru
