CANTON — St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and the St. Lawrence County Council of Senior Citizen recently announced the 2020 Senior Award winners.
COVID-19 restrictions prevented the organizations from holding the annual awards ceremony to honor the winners during Older Americans Month.
2020 Senior of the Year: James Shaw, Heuvelton
James and his wife share four children and eight grandchildren. James was in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years from 1970-1976. He has worked on a dairy farm for 20 years and then worked for the Town of Oswegatchie for more than 20 years. James has been a volunteer for 32 years participating in several groups to help his community out. He has been an active member of the Lions Club since 1988. James participates in CHMC Diabetes Education classes and has been a trained civilian Diabetes Educator for almost five years. He has been an active member of the First Baptist Church for decades, Salvation Army Volunteer and a life style coach. When asked why it is important to volunteer, James states, “There is a lot to volunteer for. It makes you feel good giving back to your own community.”
2020 Outstanding Contribution by a Senior Citizen: Henry Lutz, Gouverneur
Henry has spent his entire life caring for older adults; starting with his grandmother in junior high. Henry spent many years working for EJ Noble Hospital in charge of maintenance. He was the Town Supervisor of Fowler for years before moving on to be the head of maintenance at Pine Grove Apartments. Henry has been volunteering at the Gouverneur Nutrition Center for the past few years. The staff and clients all love him. Henry is always quick to lend a hand and help out however he can. He installs bathrooms, performs household repairs and fixes furnaces for his friends and neighbors — all out of the goodness of his heart. Henry’s peers describe him as compassionate and caring; a person who never complains with an “I can do it” attitude.
2020 Jacqueline Sears Volunteer Award: Linda Bouchey, DeKalb
Linda was a longtime staff member of the Nutrition Program for the Office for the Aging. Clients state they always feel comfortable around Linda and appreciate how much she cares about them. Linda is always quick to provide a laugh and makes sure each resident’s birthday is celebrated. Linda checks on clients over the weekends and helps however she can. She was nominated by her DeKalb clients to be recognized for her service and dedication.
