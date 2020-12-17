CANTON — Due to the COVID pandemic and its severe impact on older adults, the Office for the Aging has record numbers of new clients seeking services and supports.
The office is in need of volunteers to assist at 6 Nutrition Centers. Volunteers are needed in the following areas: Brasher Falls, Canton, DeKalb, Gouverneur, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Star Lake.
Volunteer opportunities include: delivering hot meals to homebound seniors or helping staff with meal preparation at the Nutrition Centers. Centers are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please call Danielle Durant at 315-386-4730 to find out how you can help this vital program for county senior citizens.
