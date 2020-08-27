CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is partnering with Cornell Cooperative Extension to offer a free, Range of Motion Fitness Class to older adults; September through December.
Range of Motion classes will help improve mobility, muscle strength and functional ability via a variety of chair exercises. Participants can use dumbbells, water bottles or soup cans as weights.
This class will be held via Zoom every Tuesday at 1 pm – starting September 15th. Clients must have a computer or smartphone and be registered for the program in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Please call Chiara at 315-386-4730 to register.
