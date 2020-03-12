The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has announced in a press release that it is temporarily closing all congregate dining centers for the next few weeks.
Home delivered meal clients will continue to have meals delivered. Congregate clients will be contacted by Office for the Aging staff to discuss their food options.
“This measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus amongst those 60 and above,” the press release states. “Older adults are the highest risk level group and should use caution when attending large gatherings. There are still no confirmed positive cases in St. Lawrence County as of this posting.”
For more information on COVID-19, contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325 or call the New York State Department of Health’s Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
Call 315-386-4730 with questions or concerns about services provided by the Office for the Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.