St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging sponsoring Caregiver Support Group

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has started a Caregiver Support Group for older adults.
Caregiving is one of the most rewarding roles you can perform for your loved ones, but also one of the most stressful. The Caregiver Support Group will meet the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 10 am. Meetings will be held in the 2nd Floor Small Conference Room of the Human Services Building; located at 80 State Highway 310 in Canton. Refreshments will be served.
