CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is sponsoring its 7th annual Holiday Gift Drive for Seniors to benefit older adults enrolled in the department’s home delivered meal program.
Last year, over 200 gift baskets and gift cards were given away to senior citizens in St. Lawrence County.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Office for the Aging will be unable to collect gift items from the public this year. Instead, until Nov. 30, the office will be collecting financial contributions to purchase gift items and/or gift cards. Staff will then purchase items and put together gift bags for clients who are most in need.
The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted the lives and health of older adults. The holidays already can be a very lonely time for seniors in the county and the pandemic has only made the isolation worse. The Office for the Aging is urging those who can to adop a local senior and help spread a little holiday cheer to the most vulnerable adults.
Contributions can be mailed to: St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, Attention: Andrea Montgomery, 80 State Highway 310, Suite 7, Canton, NY 13617. For more information, contact 315-386-4730 or email amontgomery@stlawco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.