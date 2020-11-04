CANTON — Officials are beginning the process of processing and certifying St. Lawrence County’s election results from Tuesday as at least one local race hangs in the balance after a precedent-setting Election Day.
Tuesday’s turnout is likely to exceed that of the 2016 general election by several thousand votes once absentee ballots are factored in.
In 2016, 37,875 people cast ballots for president. Nearly 35,000 people voted during early voting this year, or in-person on Tuesday. About 8,500 absentee ballots were received at the county Board of Elections office as of Tuesday morning, with more expected to trickle in over the coming days, meaning turnout will easily rise to more than 43,000.
Both Democratic Elections Commissioner Jennie Bacon and Republican Elections Commissioner Thomas A. Nichols acknowledged there were a few isolated incidents at some polling sites during the day Tuesday, mostly with voters unfamiliar with electioneering rules that bar campaign-related materials, including buttons, hats and shirts, to be displayed within 100 feet of a polling site.
“They expressed themselves in very clear terms, and they were not happy,” Mr. Nichols said.
There was also an issue in the later stretches of election night where a few memory cards containing vote data from the towns of Waddington, Louisville, Norfolk, Massena, Brasher, Lawrence and Stockholm were delayed and only made it to the Board of Elections office at about 1 a.m. Mr. Nichols said the situation was an “unfortunate and unavoidable delay” and reiterated no results were affected. Both he and Ms. Bacon praised poll workers for what was by and large a successful Election Day.
“People don’t call us to say, ‘Boy I had a great experience voting,’ but I’d like to focus more on those people than the few who gave us trouble. It’s just kind of the way I’d rather look at things,” Ms. Bacon said.
As of Wednesday morning, the process of taking the first in a slew of steps to certify the election had already begun, which Mr. Nichols called “halftime,” given the large amount of work ahead. He said the results must be certified around Thanksgiving time at the latest, unless a judge provides an order extending that deadline.
Tuesday’s results, which included ballots cast at polling locations and during early voting, showed many candidates led by significant margins, but the races have yet to be called due to the large number of absentee ballots yet to be counted. The election commissioners said many of those ballots likely won’t be counted until the beginning of next week at the earliest.
One of the closest races to watch is the District 11 race for county Board of Legislators between Democrat Suzanne M. Fiacco and Republican Chad E. Colbert. Early returns on Tuesday evening showed Ms. Fiacco leading with two precincts reporting. The other three precincts were part of some of the delayed results that only came in at about 1 a.m. With those factored in, Mr. Colbert led with 54.2% of the vote. Ms. Fiacco trailed behind with 45.9% of the vote.
“I think I could still pull this off, but I won’t know for sure until probably mid next week,” Mr. Colbert said, noting he’s watching absentees and turnout data closely.
The 764 absentee ballots sent to voters in the district will be the determining factor. Ms. Fiacco needs at least 459 of those absentee ballots to clinch the vote.
“The race isn’t over. Every ballot counts and we’ll find out next week,” Ms. Fiacco told the Times Wednesday night.
While Mr. Colbert only needs 280, the partisan makeup of the ballots indicates Ms. Fiacco could see a significant boost. Of the 764 ballots, 57.2% were sent to voters registered to the Democratic, Working Families and Green parties. Whereas only 23% were sent to members of the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Libertarian parties. If those absentee ballots are cast mostly along party lines, Mr. Colbert will have to win over a larger number of the 148 independent absentees in order to clinch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.