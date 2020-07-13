St. Lawrence County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, in part as a result of more travelers coming into the area from states falling under New York’s mandatory quarantine order as officials prepare for a potential resurgence.
Public Health Director Dana McGuire addressing the legislature Monday said the department is tracking nine active COVID-19 cases in the county, some of which are non-resident travelers. She also indicated that the Public Health Department is tracking individuals in the county who have been to states with high growth rates of COVID-19 cases.
Another cause of the uptick has been asymptomatic individuals discovering they were infected after undergoing a test before a non-essential medical procedure or other screening.
“I think one of the other significant changes since the beginning of the response, and it’s probably because we’ve tested more, is we are seeing more and more cases of those individuals who are asymptomatic,” Dr. McGuire told the Watertown Daily Times.
As of Monday afternoon, a total of 229 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been detected in St. Lawrence County since it began tracking on March 25. Dr. McGuire indicated the largest age group of confirmed positives have been 21 to 30-year-olds. Three individuals have died of the virus.
As cases surge in other areas of the country and local universities prepare to bring back students, the public health department is beefing up resources and training to be prepared for a possible local resurgence. On Monday, legislators in committee voted to authorize a contract that would secure almost $166,000 in federal aid for the county to combat COVID-19.
Most of this additional funding will likely be used to cover overtime pay for health department workers, but some would be spent on resources for individuals self-isolating with the virus.
“We do find if anyone in quarantine has some other needs, whether it’s medications or things like that, food, we are responsible for that when they can’t get it themselves,” Dr. McGuire said.
She also said the public health department is bolstering the number of volunteers who are trained and ready to work as contract tracers even though they aren’t all needed right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.