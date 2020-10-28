CANTON — St. Lawrence County and the city of Ogdensburg appear no closer to resolving the continuing dispute over sales tax distribution with divisions on full display during a discussion Monday.
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie addressed the county Board of Legislators on Monday, effectively pleading with legislators to help the city by giving it a larger portion of sales tax revenue to offset current and projected fiscal shortfalls.
“The city of Ogdensburg needs your help — plain and simple,” Mr. Jellie began. “There’s no other way for me to ask. I’m willing to do whatever you need me to do, whatever you need me to show you, but I need you to understand that the city of Ogdensburg is in the middle of change, probably change that has been needed for some 20 plus years and has not taken place as quickly as it should’ve, but it is change that is taking place.”
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly proposed to a committee of negotiators from the county that the city and towns receive a larger portion of sales tax revenue. When asked for his assessment of the discussions so far by Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norwood, Mr. Jellie didn’t mince words.
“I can’t say that I feel like there’s been any negotiation of any sort,” Mr. Jellie said bluntly. “We’ve had a couple sessions where I think we’ve largely aired our concerns, our circumstances, but I don’t feel as though we’ve had a negotiation between what you all proposed early on and what we in turn proposed.”
The city has cut numerous departments and is attempting to renegotiate union contracts that Mr. Jellie called “unaffordable,” but still he said slashing left and right isn’t going to stop the fiscal hemorrhaging.
“Our ability to generate revenue stands as our number one challenge and our number one priority, however, nothing is going to change with that in immediate fashion,” he said, pointing to the need for additional cash flow.
While he said the city is trying to do what it can to explore such revenue streams, the prospects are dim in the short term, with the exception of possibly increasing the sales tax revenue formula. Originally, the plan by Mr. Skelly proposed changing it for the 10-year length of the contract, but Mr. Jellie indicated Monday he would consider reducing that to just three years to give the city a chance to stabilize its finances.
While not apathetic to the problem, multiple legislators appeared hesitant to committing to a long-term change to the sales distribution that would favor the city.
“It’s a real struggle and it’s not that we don’t understand the dilemma that Ogdensburg is in, but again, this isn’t our money. This belongs to the taxpayers of St. Lawrence County and it’s really a dilemma,” Mr. Burke said. “Nobody wants to be mean-spirited, and certainly we have the utmost respect for your fire and police departments, but on the other hand it boils down to the question, ‘Can we ask all of our constituents, the 100,000 people, to continue to subsidize the city of Ogdensburg?’”
County Finance Committee Chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, also condemned city officials for purporting in its proposal that the county was keeping exorbitant amounts of sales tax revenue to pad its general fund balance. Tony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, indicated that most of the board’s six Democratic members also supported basing the distribution formula on population assessment.
Other legislators more clearly aligned themselves with the city, and stressed that the county has a responsibility to help. Legislator David Forsythe, R-Lisbon, whose district includes part of Ogdensburg, agreed with Mr. Jellie that discussions hadn’t been reasonable.
“I have to agree with you, it isn’t a negotiation,” Mr. Forsythe said. “This is, ‘We’re telling the city this is the way it is, either you pre-empt or we take what we give you,’ and to me that’s not a negotiation and I’ll stand by that. I want to thank you for your passion. I know what you’re up against. No one would wish this on anyone and I for one don’t want to see the city fail. My business is in the city, I graduated from the city, my heart is in the city and I don’t think this board wants to see it fail. Is there a solution? I think there is. At this point, I’m willing to give you a chance.”
James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, also vehemently vocalized his support for helping the city.
At this point, the two parties agreed to continue the existing sales tax distribution contract through the end of 2021. Mr. Acres and other legislators have suggested waiting until the spring when 2020 Census data becomes available, then using those figures to ascertain if Ogdensburg has retained a sizable portion of the county’s population and thus deserves a formula adjustment.
At the Ogdensburg City Council meeting later Monday night, Mr. Jellie reported to City Council on his presentations.
“I let them know that we are doing our due diligence as far as pre-empting,” Mr. Jellie said.
Pre-empting means that Ogdensburg would get, from the state, a share of the sales tax generated in the city, while the county would get its share from outside the city.
“There was a point not too long ago that Ogdensburg collected its own sales tax,” Mr. Jellie said. “It’s not like we haven’t been there before.”
Councilor Steven M. Fisher suggested board members and city residents take the time to watch the county meeting on YouTube.
“Listen to who is on which side,” Mr. Fisher said. “You’ll see what the actual fight and the battle has been and you’ll see how hard the ones who are fighting for us (are fighting).”
Mr. Skelly described how far apart the sides are. The county, he said, wants to take $180,000 per year, while his proposal is for the city to get $340,000 more per year over 10 years.
“We’ve offered compromises, like we could just do three years and if it affects the county too much we could go back,” he said.
Ogdensburg and the towns and villages need help and the county has the money, Mr. Skelly said.
“The county has a very substantial fund balance and they have millions of dollars of surplus every year,” he said. “Let’s take some of that extra that you have, that surplus and redistribute it — share it the towns, villages and the city just for three years. Allow it to lift all of us the way it has the county.”
