OGDENSBURG — In early January, the St. Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office will be opening a part-time office in Ogdensburg as it transitions to collect its own taxes from city residents.
On Sept. 27, the Ogdensburg City Council changed its City Charter to cease collecting county property taxes and transfer other duties to St. Lawrence County, including the enforcement of unpaid delinquent taxes on behalf of the city and crediting the city for unpaid delinquent taxes. The charter changes take effect on Jan. 1.
To accommodate and to assist city residents during the shifting of responsibilities to the county, Treasurer Renee M. Cole said a part-time office will open in Room 105 at 206 Ford St., the Blevins Office Building which also houses the county Department of Motor Vehicles and Probation Department offices.
“We have to collect, and I thought it was important we had a presence in the city,” Ms. Cole said. “I feel like we have to provide them with something that they normally would have had from the city of Ogdensburg, so it’s really to help the residents there.”
Beginning Jan. 4, in-person collection days will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The office is expected to stay open until the end of May. Beginning Jan. 3, payments may also be made at county’s main office, 48 Court St. in Canton, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ms. Cole said her office is not sure how much foot traffic to expect when county bills are sent out to city residents at the end of the month.
“We thought two days a week would be sufficient,” she said.
Ms. Cole said that city residents will soon be receiving a letter from the county treasurer’s office notifying them of the changes, including new deadlines for payment of county taxes — the same deadlines that towns and villages follow.
“The bills will be go out at the end of this month so that they have them in the beginning of January,” Ms. Cole said. “It’s going to be going out the same time we mail our town and county bills to everyone else.”
She said that residents will be able to pay in full or in installments, just like in the past when the city and county bills were together. The major change residents will see is the deadlines.
The first deadline, if a bill was to be paid in full, would be Jan. 31, Ms. Cole said.
“It’s going to be a totally different structure for city residents,” Ms. Cole said, “and we are all concerned about the confusion it will cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.