CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Broadband Committee selected a firm to help spend American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated for broadband expansion.
In May, the Board of Legislators designated $3 million of ARPA money to broadband development and installation.
“The county allocated $3 million out of their ARPA funding to help improve broadband in the county as there are still some unserved and underserved areas, and we want to address that to get high speed internet to as many people as possible,” said Jason C. Pfotenhauer, county planning director.
He said the county wants to use some of that money by leveraging it with other funding sources from the state, including with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Reconnect grant.
“There’s an application due in early November, and we’re going to be using some of the funds to assist with a match,” he said.
If successful, the county will match money with what is awarded by the USDA, which will “make dollars go further to assist with broadband deficiencies here in the county,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
The committee selected Slic Network Solutions to help prepare the application.
Mr. Pfotenhauer said there are roughly 2,500 addresses in the county not reached by broadband.
The money would primarily go toward “last-mile” connections as opposed to “middle-line.” Last-mile connections connect a house with middle-line fiber-optic cables that run throughout the county.
“Lines to the house is what we want to ensure happens,” he said.
He did say, however, that middle-line connections need to be addressed, too.
“There are other areas of the county where there just isn’t any network, no line running down a road to offer last-mile services, and that’s what we want to address as well,” he said.
Mr. Pfotenhauer isn’t sure exactly when work could begin, but said it has to start by 2026 because that’s when the ARPA money has to be used.
“We want to work as quickly as we can to get these homes serviced because broadband is absolutely a necessity right now,” he said.
For more information, contact the county planning department at 315-379-2292.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.