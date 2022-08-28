CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board said goodbye to one of its members who is leaving the county planning office for another position.
Planner II Dakota B. Casserly has taken a position with SLIC Network Solutions to undertake Geographic Information System, GIS work. He will be leaving at the end of August.
Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said Mr. Casserly will be missed.
“I just wanted to take the opportunity here to thank him for all his great work that he’s done over the last 2½ years with the county planning office, working on a number of different things, but working with the county planning board as well,” Mr. Pfotenhauer told planning board members during their August meeting.
Mr. Casserly detailed three projects for board consideration during the meeting.
“You saw the detail, just an incredible amount of information that he was able to put together in the three reviews that he just happened to whip up over the last week or so. A testament to his great work ethic and great ability,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “He will be sorely missed here in the planning office. We do wish him all the best in his future pursuits.”
He said Mr. Casserly would leave “big shoes to fill.”
“I will say that I do not have the skill set that Dakota has with some of these. We’ve been spoiled, shall we say, for the last little while,” he said.
Other board members also wished Mr. Casserly the best as he heads to his new role with SLIC.
“I appreciate working with you. Even though it was a very short time on this, I’ve watched your career for a while,” Robin McClellan said.
“We have been spoiled with tremendous visual aids for a lot of the projects we’ve been looking at,” Kitty O’Neil said.
