Scott A. Jandreau, 51, of Canton, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Norfolk with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se, both misdemeanors.
Brandon D. Parker, 23, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Monday in the town of Gouverneur with first-degree falsifying business records, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.