Devon J. Martin, 24, of Massena, was arrested by state police on Thursday in the village of Massena for third-degree criminal sale of cannabis, a misdemeanor.
Derick J. Dawley, 36, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by state police on Sunday in the town of Colton for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Vincent T. Enslow, 38, of Massena, was arrested by state police on Sunday in the town of Massena for first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se, both misdemeanors.
