Skyler D. Keleher, 20, of Potsdam, was arrested by state police Saturday in the town of Stockholm for first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Justin P. Hollis, 36, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by state police Sunday in the town of Oswegatchie for first-offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Jeffrey A. Guyette, 27, of Massena, was arrested by state police Saturday in the town of Louisville for unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Brian W. Powell, 38, of Ontario, was arrested by state police Saturday in the town of Massena for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Richard N. Cook, 66, of Winthrop, was arrested by state police Saturday in the town of Stockholm for second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and operating a snowmobile intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
