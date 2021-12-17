Adena R. Fisher, 35, of Madrid, was charged by state police Thursday in the town of Potsdam with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Rena V. Erwin, 47, of Colton, was charged by state police Thursday in the town of Louisville with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Melissa M. Perry, 50, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Wednesday in the town of Oswegatchie with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, first-offense DWI and aggravated DWI per se, misdemeanors.
