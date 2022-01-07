Jevon Eddy, 25, of Malone, was charged by state police Thursday in the village of Canton with first-degree possessing dangerous prison contraband, a felony.
Zackary L. Macaulay, 20, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Thursday in the town of Gouverneur with first-degree falsifying business records and criminal purchase of a weapon, both felonies.
Luke M. Wilson, 37, of Parishville, was charged by state police Thursday in the town of Potsdam with first-offense driving while intoxicated and DWI by alcohol or drugs, both misdemeanors.
Craig M. Whitman, 43, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday in the town of Canton with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tori L. Whitman, 41, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday in the town of Canton with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors.
