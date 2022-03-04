Gary C. Hanna, 61, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Wednesday in the town of Canton with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a misdemeanor.
Cody R. Young, 35, of Chase Mills, was charged by state police Wednesday in the town of Massena with second-degree forgery of a public record, a felony, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, having a false inspection certificate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanors.
Bradley A. Premo, 38, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Thursday in the town of Norfolk with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
