POTSDAM — Almond Gordon, 48, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Wednesday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.
According to police, patrols responded to a domestic incident on Elm Street, where Mr. Gordon had allegedly assaulted and unlawfully imprisoned someone.
Emily C. Oakes, 32, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday on Waverly Street with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and four counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
According to police, patrols responded to a call for a stolen vehicle. Ms. Oakes was processed and released to return to court at a later date.
