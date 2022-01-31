Steven M. Snyder, 37, of Potsdam, was charged by state police on Jan. 28 in the town of Potsdam with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se, both misdemeanors.
Andrew W. Mason, 26, of Hammond, was charged by state police on Jan. 31 in the town of Canton with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and using a vehicle without an interlock, all misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.