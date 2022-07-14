OGDENSBURG — Kaitlin G. Hazelton, 30, of Antwerp, was charged by state police on June 25 in the city of Ogdensburg with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Jermey R. Johnston, 42, of Potsdam, was charged by state police on July 10 with two counts of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Alex M. Hanson, 27, of Brushton, was charged by state police on July 12 in the town of Massena with third-degree burglary, a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.