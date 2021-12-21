Stephen Grimes, 25, of Oswegatchie, was charged by state police Friday in the village of Canton with first-degree possessing dangerous prison contraband, a felony.
Amanda A. Maben, 43, of Watertown, was charged by state police Friday in the town of Potsdam with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Roxann V. Homan, 62, of Glens Falls, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Gouverneur with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
Curry M. Rice, 35, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Massena with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
Kristina L. Simmons, 46, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Potsdam with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Teal A. Stutzman, 32, of Hermon, was charged by state police Monday in the town of Potsdam with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
Ashley E. Cochran, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Oswegatchie with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.
Alisha L. Trickey, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Monday in the city of Ogdensburg with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
