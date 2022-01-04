Catherine S. Fifield, 21, of Canton, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se, both misdemeanors.
Jacob J. Shippee, 20, of Richville, was charged by state police Saturday in the village of Gouverneur with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
Natalie M. Sykes, 33, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Gouverneur with first-offense DWI and DWI by alcohol or drugs, both misdemeanors.
Jacob B. McDonald, 37, of Richville, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of DeKalb with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Billy Joe Crites, 37, of Chase Mills, was charged by state police Saturday in the village of Massena with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Carrie L. Burnor, 35, of Norwood, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Norfolk with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Jesse L. Anson, 41, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Canton with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and illegal possession of a vehicle identification number, both felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.