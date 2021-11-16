Rene Filpo, 40, of Carthage, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Gouverneur with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se, both misdemeanors.
Michelle D. Young, 55, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Lisbon with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
Robert W. Bradish, 30, of Colton, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Colton with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, and DWI, both misdemeanors.
Franklin J. Preston, 40, of Hammond, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Hammond with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Darryl F. Matthews, 26, of Hermon, was charged by state police Saturday in the city of Ogdensburg with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors.
