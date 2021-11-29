Riley C. Mitchell, 30, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Friday in the town of Massena with driving while intoxicated, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Zachary W. Zeller, 27, of Virginia and formerly of Canton, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old, and for endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. The charges are related to an incident reported May 3 in the town of Norfolk.
