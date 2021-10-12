Megan N. Ferguson-Blasdell, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a felony, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, both misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a personal injury crash in Ogdensburg.
Charlene E. Crosby, 52, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Oswegatchie with felony operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, BAC, of at least 0.08% with a prior conviction and felony driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.
Heather N. Cockayne, 45, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Sunday with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% and DWI, both misdemeanors, in the town of Brasher.
