St. Lawrence County police activity for Monday, Oct. 18
- MASSENA — Torrey R. Jackson, 35, of Massena, was charged by state police on Oct. 15 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. Joshua W. Newcombe, 35, of Richville, was charged by state police on Oct. 15 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, in the town of Gouverneur. Wendy L. Bush, 40, of Russell, was charged by state police on Oct. 17 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors, in the town of Oswegatchie. The charges stem from a Sept. 14 incident, according to police. Jacob W. Arquette-Laffin, 23, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police on Oct. 17 with driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, misdemeanors, in the town of Massena.
