Jeffrey Lablanc, 34, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam Police on Market Street on Friday with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%, both misdemeanors.
Richelle Paul, 28, of Parishville, was charged by Potsdam Police on Cherry Street Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, both misdemeanors.
Isabella J. Whitcomb, 18, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam Police on Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, both misdemeanors. According to police, the subject was arrested after patrols responded to a domestic dispute on Debra Drive. Police said the suspect had damaged property and was in violation of an active order of protection.
Brittany P. Horton, 32, of Massena, was charged by state police on Sunday in the town of Massena, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%, both misdemeanors.
Krystal E. Burlingame, 33, of Parishville, was charged by state police on Sunday in the town of Fine with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%, both misdemeanors.
