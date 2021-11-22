Meghan Arquette, 21, of Potsdam, was arrested by Potsdam Police on Nov. 18 for driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, both misdemeanors. According to police, the Ms. Arquette was stopped on Hamilton Street after she was seen driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Once stopped, police said she was intoxicated, and she was transported to Potsdam Police Department where it was determined she had a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent.
Justin J. Gibson, 34, of Potsdam, was arrested by Potsdam Police on Nov. 19 on Lawrence Avenue for petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors.
Joseph E. Martin, 41, of Norwood, was arrested by Potsdam Police on Nov. 19 on Maple Street for felony driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired on drugs, a misdemeanor.
Takisha L. Charleson, 30, of Brasher Falls, was arrested by Potsdam Police on Nov. 21 on Market Street for driving while intoxicated and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors. According to police, the Ms. Charleson was traveling south on Market Street with an insufficient tail lamp when she was stopped, and it was determined she was intoxicated.
Gordon A. Martin, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, following an investigation of a reported property damage accident in the town of Hermon. Police said Mr. Martin’s blood alcohol content was .11 percent.
Kenneth L. Putney, 35, of Lisbon, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 20 in the town of Lisbon for second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.
Melinda A. Montroy, 36, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 20 in the city of Ogdensburg for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Richard A. Plaisted, 39, of Hermon, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 20 for second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than seventeen years old, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors.
