St. Lawrence County police activity for Oct. 22
- GOUVERNEUR — Mickey F. Reff, 58, of Cape Vincent, was charged Thursday by state police in Gouverneur with first-degree falsifying business records and criminal purchase and disposal of a weapon, both felonies. The incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 29. Jeffrey A. Kuhn, 30, of Gouverneur, was charged Thursday by state police in the town of Oswegatchie with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- College men’s basketball: SU media day features strong family affair theme
- St. Lawrence County police activity for Oct. 22
- Two Tik Tokers to hunt ghosts in Russell and Edwards
- Castorland man sentenced for felony assault in Lewis County Court
- Two-car crash on Arsenal Street injures one, shuts down lane of traffic
- College soccer: JCC women to play Hudson Valley in Region 3 tourney
- Massena fishing highlghted in two-part series on Discovery Channel
- Construction on Masonic Temple slated to resume next spring
Most Popular
-
Clayton 26-year-old has COVID-19, placed on life support days before wedding
-
Mother says she can’t remember the moment daughters slipped away forever during canal ‘baptism,’ records reveal
-
Ogdensburg city manager’s Facebook posts draw ire from residents
-
Accident victim trapped in pickup truck waited for 16 minutes for Jaws of Life
-
Worker airlifted to Syracuse after pane of glass falls on him in Henderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.