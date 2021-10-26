Kayla O. Fenn, 26, of Massena, was charged by state police on Tuesday morning in the town of Louisville with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Latest News
- College roundup: Clarkson top SUNY Potsdam in women’s soccer on OT goal
- St. Lawrence County police activity for Oct. 26
- Watertown police activity for Tuesday, Oct. 26
- Blotter: Recent Watertown city police activity
- High school roundup: Colton-Pierrepont advances on penalty kick; Norwood-Norfolk rules cross country interdivisionals
- High school sports: Frontier League, now 90 years old, celebrates man who got it there
- Local OB/GYNs issue joint statement recommending COVID vaccine for pregnant, breastfeeding women
- Tri-county area COVID-19 cases rise by 125 Tuesday; no deaths reported
Most Popular
-
Man who tackled armed robber in Arizona gas station grew up in Theresa
-
A vision grows and falls: Longtime apple orchard in Winthrop terminated
-
Two Fort Covington residents die in Tupper Lake camper fire
-
Ogdensburg councilors call for investigation of city manager over social media posts, resolution tabled after fiery debate
-
At least 3, including child, taken to hospital after Felts Mills crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.