James J. Besaw IV, 20, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam Police on Monday with second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket after police responded to a complaint of an altercation on Larnard Street, according to police.
Michelle C. Little, 27, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, with failing to appear in court on petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic needle charges.
Jason R. Menard, 43, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police on Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was charged following a traffic stop, police said.
