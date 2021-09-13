St. Lawrence County Police Activity for Sept. 13
- Jordan J. Benjamin, 32, of Canton, and Kara L. McGregor, 31, of Pyrites, were charged together by State Police on Sept. 9 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. The arrest occurred in the town of Gouverneur. Martin J. Murphy, 61, of Colton, was charged by State Police on Sept. 3 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
