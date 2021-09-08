WADDINGTON — Nathaniel J. White, 32, of Waddington, was charged by State Police Monday with illegal discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor, in the town of Waddington.
Elliot D. Roberts, 18, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, four counts of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. According to police, Mr. Roberts was arrested at Hamilton St. Park following a report of a subject with a gun.
