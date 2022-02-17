Cody R. Young, 35, of Chase Mills, was arrested by Potsdam police Tuesday on Pine Street in Potsdam on charges of third-degree criminal tampering, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespass, all misdemeanors.
According to police, Mr. Young was arrested after patrols observed an abandoned vehicle on Lower Pine Street, which was determined to belong to Mr. Young.
Police said Mr. Young was the subject of an active bench warrant at the time, and was also in possession of numerous tools and a catalytic converter that was determined to be stolen from a nearby property.
Rachel L. Nickels, 37, of Nicholville, was arrested by state police Wednesday in the town of Oswegatchie on a charge of second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor.
Tyler D. Finley, 37, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by state police Wednesday in the town of Oswegatchie on three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for packaging, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for scales and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Tehaiaikeh C. Edwards, 29, of Quebec, was arrested by state police Wednesday in the town of Massena on two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, all misdemeanors.
