Karissa J. King, 28, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 28 in the town of DeKalb with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Ms. King was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with Kelly S. Spiak, 51, of Rensellaer Falls, according to deputies. Ms. Spiak was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation.
Deputies said that Ms. King, who had an active order of protection protecting individuals on the DeKalb property, violated that order.
Both Ms. King and Ms. Spiak were issued appearance tickets to appear in DeKalb Town Court at a later date.
