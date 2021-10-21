CANTON — Kalup J. Exford, 20, of Hammond, was charged by state police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. in the village of Canton.
Martin R. Fellows, 57, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Wednesday night with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors, in the town of Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.