Russell C. Neadom, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in the town of Oswegatchie.
Aryan Eggleson, 19, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.
William J. LaRock Jr., 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespass and additionally charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespass, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in City Court and released with a no contact order of protection in place.
