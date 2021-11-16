James R. Petrie, 37, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, a misdemeanor, and, according to police, numerous other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
Police said Mr. Petrie failed to comply with a traffic stop in the town of Canton and fled the scene. He was later located and arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.
Gordon D. Nehm, 33, of Potsdam, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
According to police, Mr. Nehm unlawfully entered an occupied residence in the town of Potsdam without the consent of the resident. A stay-away order of protection was issued, and Mr. Nehm was issued an appearance ticket Potsdam Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.