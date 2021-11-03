Jade R. Harper, 45, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with two counts of felony second-degree burglary, misdemeanor resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation.
Tara Marie Redmond, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.