Johnny D. Bailey, 27, of Saranac Lake, was charged by state police Monday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a shoplifting complaint in the town of Potsdam.
John R. LaJoy, 35, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Monday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in the town of Canton.
Emily A. Durant, 33, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Monday with third-degree assault with the intention to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from an Sept. 1 domestic incident in the town of Brasher.
