Samantha M. McGill, 35, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in the town of Canton.
Cheyanne M. Rafter, 19, of Madrid, was charged by state police Monday with acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident in the town of Waddington.
Thomas R. Sprague, 35, of Winthrop, was arrested by Potsdam police on a criminal summons for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The summons stems from a May 9 complaint.
Michael J. Brown, 41, of Massena, was charged by Potsdam police Monday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a Saturday larceny complaint at the Potsdam Lowe’s, 61 Country Lane.
