St. Lawrence County police activity for Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Jason J. Simmons, 38, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and four counts of reckless driving, misdemeanors. Mark R. Blackmer, 49, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Brittany L. Delormier, 30, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Lauren J. Phillips, 31, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, misdemeanors.
