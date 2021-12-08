Motorcyclist faces charges after colliding with deer

Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

Mary E. Boswell, 57, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Monday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment, both misdemeanors.

Sheena Trautman, 38, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.