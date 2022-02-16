Brent R. Simmons, 36, of Norwood, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday in the town of Potsdam with third-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment, all misdemeanors.
According to police, Mr. Simmons was charged after a complaint was received about a domestic incident that occurred at the Potsdam Walmart. Mr. Simmons was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and released on his own recognizance, and orders of protection were issued to the victims.
Emily Labarge, 31, of Norwood, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday on Market Street in Potsdam for driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
According to police, she was found to be intoxicated following a traffic stop after patrols observed her passing through a red light on Depot Street.
