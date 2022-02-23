HERMON — Wendy L. Bush, 41, of Hermon, was charged by state police Tuesday in the town of Russell with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Latest News
- St. Lawrence County police activity for Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Croghan family of five, soon to be six, lose their dogs and all belongings to fire
- State police searching for teen last seen in town of LeRay
- Sarah Galvin wins the Don McCann Playwriting Competition
- St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” raffle early bird winners picked
- Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 annual meeting
- SUNY Oswego student production to feature ‘beautiful little moments’
- “A Healthier You” - a healthy heart
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Massena man charged with murder in shooting of Crane student in Potsdam
-
Neighbors describe raid that led to Potsdam murder suspect’s arrest; acquaintance describes him as ‘a predator’
-
Piggy Wiggly, Grand Union open Friday in Watertown
-
21-year-old woman dies of gunshot wounds in Potsdam
-
Vigil planned for slain SUNY Potsdam student; police seek information on damaged vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.