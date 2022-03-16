Anthony M. Russell, 26, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday in the village of Canton with second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, misdemeanors.
Kerry A. Decarlo, 31, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday in the town of Potsdam with grand larceny, a felony.
Cassidy J. Rubin, 25, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday in Ogdensburg with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.
Heather A. Golden, 37, of Malone, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Stockholm with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
Madisyn A. Locy, 21, of Canton, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Colton with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a misdemeanor.
Brett J. Mason, 35, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of Stockholm with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%, misdemeanors.
Joshua J. Jones, 28, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday in the village of Canton with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Spencer A. Konitsiotis, 44, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday in the village of Massena with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
