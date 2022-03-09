Travis L. Stark, 19, of Hammond, was charged by state police Saturday in Morristown with 24 counts of torturing, injuring, and not feeding an animal, a misdemeanor, as well as second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
Adena R. Fisher, 35, of Madrid, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Potsdam with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Christopher N. Robinson, 50, of DeKalb Junction, was charged by state police Sunday in the town of DeKalb with first-offense driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08% and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
James R. Petrie, 38, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Oswegatchie with resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, inadequate brake, steering, or horn, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Lucas A. Johnson, 31, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Saturday in the town of Norfolk with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Brandon M. Love, 34, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Monday in the town of Gouverneur with first-degree falsifying business records and the criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon, both felonies.
Ian J. Johns, 37, of Hermon, was charged by state police Monday in Ogdensburg with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
