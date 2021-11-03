Jonathan E. Black, 38, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Tuesday in the town of Norfolk with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a felony.
Latest News
- High school boys soccer: Madrid-Waddington advances in 4th overtime; Salmon River falls
- Friends Hickey, Olney relied on each other during City Council campaigns
- Potsdam High School Positivity Club to be model for clubs nationwide
- COVID cases continue to climb in Jefferson County; 18 deaths recorded in October
- St. Lawrence County police activity for Tuesday, Nov. 2
- St. Lawrence County police activity for Wednesday, Nov. 3
- Oswego County unofficial, preliminary vote totals
- Loft apartments, office space planned for JB Wise building
Most Popular
-
St. Lawrence County election results (contested races)
-
St. Lawrence County grand jury indicts five
-
Woman taken to hospital after Felts Mills crash
-
Homeland Security releases more information ahead of upcoming border reopening
-
Lewis County Health System invests $1 million in all-staff bonuses, key position wage bumps and recruiting carrots
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.